Fieldview Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 29.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,193,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,569,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,907,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,141,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,430 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 246,899,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,938,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,339,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Caesars Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Caesars Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caesars highlighted promotional and brand-building activity, including an exclusive CZR Exchange VIP event tied to the Monaco Grand Prix, which may support customer engagement and awareness. CZR Exchange Hosts Exclusive VIP Trading Community Experience During Monaco Grand Prix 2026

Caesars highlighted promotional and brand-building activity, including an exclusive CZR Exchange VIP event tied to the Monaco Grand Prix, which may support customer engagement and awareness. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved directors, executive compensation, and the auditor at the annual meeting, which removes some governance uncertainty but is not a major operating catalyst.

Shareholders approved directors, executive compensation, and the auditor at the annual meeting, which removes some governance uncertainty but is not a major operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are investigating Caesars Entertainment over the fairness of its proposed sale to Fertitta Entertainment, creating a legal and deal-related overhang for CZR . Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

Multiple law firms are investigating Caesars Entertainment over the fairness of its proposed sale to Fertitta Entertainment, creating a legal and deal-related overhang for . Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by executives and directors, including large share disposals by Edmund Quatmann Jr. and Michael E. Pegram, may be pressuring sentiment because it can signal reduced confidence at current levels.

Recent insider selling by executives and directors, including large share disposals by Edmund Quatmann Jr. and Michael E. Pegram, may be pressuring sentiment because it can signal reduced confidence at current levels. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and no fresh bullish catalyst to offset the litigation and insider-sale concerns.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $29.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Texas Capital downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CZR

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 16,897 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $497,785.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 81,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,962.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $536,019.05. This represents a 81.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,463 shares of company stock valued at $8,609,241. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

Further Reading

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