Fieldview Capital Management LLC Buys 55,555 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Fieldview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Free Report) by 830.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,246 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,709,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,565,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 393,598.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,051,175 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,983,000 after buying an additional 1,050,908 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,082,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,067,333 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,815,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.27.

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Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $459.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,220. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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