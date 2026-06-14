Fieldview Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Terex Corporation $TEX

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,559 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Fieldview Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Terex as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Terex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Terex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Terex by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 118,609 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Terex by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Terex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Terex from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Terex

Terex Price Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $63.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. Terex Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company's 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Terex's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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