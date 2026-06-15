Fieldview Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,833 ConocoPhillips $COP

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,833 shares of the energy producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 506,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $64,495,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $869,822.10. This represents a 98.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $888,657.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,488.70. This represents a 56.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 634,715 shares of company stock valued at $81,410,816 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $116.59 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.87. The firm has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.11. The business's fifty day moving average is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.05%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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