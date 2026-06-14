Fieldview Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,967 Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,967 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $1,219,606,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,256,687 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $814,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,187,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $308,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,013 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,979,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,080,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,950,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $287,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,685 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,100. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $150.33 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $125.71 and a 12-month high of $155.19. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $851.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's payout ratio is 145.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Extra Space Storage from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $152.29.

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About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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