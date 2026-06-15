Fieldview Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 29,022 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1%

BMY opened at $57.05 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Article Title

Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Article Title

The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Neutral Sentiment: Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Article Title

Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Article Title

Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Takeda said its AI-designed psoriasis pill beat Bristol Myers’ Sotyktu in a head-to-head trial, raising competitive concerns for one of BMY’s dermatology assets. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

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