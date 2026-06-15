Fieldview Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 396.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Danaher by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 663,346 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $151,871,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Danaher by 1,517.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501,851 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $114,884,000 after acquiring an additional 470,823 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Danaher by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,268 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Danaher Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Masimo

Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Cepheid Delivers Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever Panel Tests to Africa

Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted strong performance in Danaher’s biotechnology unit, with bioprocessing demand and equipment orders rising, which supports the company’s 2026 growth outlook. Strong Performance Continues at DHR's Biotechnology Unit: What's Next?

Danaher Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $179.95 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $160.93 and a 12-month high of $242.80. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $180.93 and its 200-day moving average is $204.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.61.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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