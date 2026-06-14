Fieldview Capital Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Fieldview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,019 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. McDonald's makes up approximately 0.8% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $22,112,675,000 after buying an additional 703,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,983,997 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $10,997,789,000 after purchasing an additional 959,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,038,519 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $5,195,965,000 after purchasing an additional 76,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth about $2,890,438,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,560,037 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,699,314,000 after purchasing an additional 384,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McDonald's

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of MCD opened at $284.88 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $271.85 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $289.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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