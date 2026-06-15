Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $1 Million in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,853 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,249,957 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $213,756,000 after purchasing an additional 343,216 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 943,321 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $161,355,000 after acquiring an additional 418,772 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,888 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $211.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.85. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The firm has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus set a $220.00 target price on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $184.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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