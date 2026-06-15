Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,733 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,166 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,379,000 after buying an additional 247,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in NewJersey Resources by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 79,436 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 14.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200,427 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,535 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 1,989.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,003 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 158,060 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewJersey Resources Stock Down 0.0%

NewJersey Resources stock opened at $55.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The company's 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $849.95 million. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.480-3.630 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

NewJersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. NewJersey Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Insider Transactions at NewJersey Resources

In other NewJersey Resources news, SVP Richard Reich sold 5,449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $288,742.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,429,405.25. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher T. D'antuono sold 1,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,159.90. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,599 shares of company stock valued at $971,004. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NJR. Mizuho lifted their price target on NewJersey Resources from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus set a $63.00 price target on NewJersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NewJersey Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NewJersey Resources

About NewJersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm's primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company's principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR - Free Report).

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