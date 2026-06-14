Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $1.83 Million in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 170,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 89,656 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,315 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,497 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.1%

AGNC stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 39.50%.The business had revenue of ($114.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. AGNC Investment's payout ratio is presently 119.01%.

Trending Headlines about AGNC Investment

Here are the key news stories impacting AGNC Investment this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC Investment

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $713,684.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,352,079.64. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $237,160.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 96,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,957.38. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 215,234 shares of company stock worth $2,364,022 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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