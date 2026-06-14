Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $1.90 Million in National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,874 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Fieldview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of National Health Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $55,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 34.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,051 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $128,238,000 after purchasing an additional 409,559 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,121,000 after purchasing an additional 246,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 481.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 21.8% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 986,708 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 176,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company's stock.

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National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.94 and a 52-week high of $91.38. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 36.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business's revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. National Health Investors's payout ratio is 118.71%.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn bought 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 133,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,177,473.44. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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