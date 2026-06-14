Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,665 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ARWR. Wall Street Zen cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $74.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $82.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 226,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,021,850. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $228,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,682.56. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 26,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,662 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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