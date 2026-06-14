Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $3.74 Million in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 24,048 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6.7% in the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,435,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $50,631,000 after buying an additional 89,930 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,604,000 after buying an additional 36,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $34.08 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $630.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 29.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Royalty Pharma's payout ratio is currently 63.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 13,684 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $726,073.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,691,605.86. The trade was a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 3,045 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $161,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 191,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,165,559. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 199,185 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,926 over the last 90 days. 18.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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