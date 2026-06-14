Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $4.44 Million in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,689 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000. Adobe accounts for about 0.8% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 190.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Down 6.8%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $204.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.90 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $244.54 and its 200 day moving average is $278.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 28.69%.Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $278.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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