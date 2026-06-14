Fieldview Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.10 Million Investment in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,720 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000. DICK'S Sporting Goods makes up approximately 0.7% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $220.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.73 and a 1-year high of $237.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.17.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is presently 47.53%.

Key DICK'S Sporting Goods News

Here are the key news stories impacting DICK'S Sporting Goods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2028 EPS estimate to $5.00 from $4.45, and also increased FY2028 and FY2029 earnings forecasts, signaling stronger expected profit growth ahead. DICK'S Sporting Goods stock page

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2028 EPS estimate to $5.00 from $4.45, and also increased FY2028 and FY2029 earnings forecasts, signaling stronger expected profit growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlights that DICK'S Sporting’s Q1 comparable sales rose 6%, driven by higher ticket sizes and customer traffic, which supports the case that it is gaining market share. Zacks article: DICK'S Sporting's Q1 Comps Rise 6%

New coverage highlights that DICK'S Sporting’s Q1 comparable sales rose 6%, driven by higher ticket sizes and customer traffic, which supports the case that it is gaining market share. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also nudged several other quarterly estimates higher or lower, but the changes were relatively small overall and mostly reflect fine-tuning rather than a major shift in the outlook. DICK'S Sporting Goods stock page

Analysts also nudged several other quarterly estimates higher or lower, but the changes were relatively small overall and mostly reflect fine-tuning rather than a major shift in the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some near-term estimate cuts, including Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027, suggest analysts still see pockets of moderation in earnings momentum despite the longer-term optimism. DICK'S Sporting Goods stock page

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.89.

Read Our Latest Report on DICK'S Sporting Goods

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Further Reading

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