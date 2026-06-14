Fieldview Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,691 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,190,927 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $743,168,000 after acquiring an additional 360,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $463,208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,082 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $411,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,949,978 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $282,962,000 after purchasing an additional 160,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,944,169 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $282,405,000 after purchasing an additional 121,090 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.6%

ACGL stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $103.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 5,300 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at $932,803.20. The trade was a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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