Fieldview Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,392 Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,522,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,095,000 after buying an additional 73,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,200,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,128,000 after buying an additional 163,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,088,000 after buying an additional 54,376 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,223,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,272,000 after buying an additional 34,146 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,131,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,668,000 after buying an additional 603,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ATMU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.67.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $49.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.53. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $474.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies's payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, CFO Jack Kienzler sold 5,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $232,223.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,430,131. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 1,973 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $109,975.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,803.34. This represents a 8.30% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,240 shares of company stock worth $1,639,860. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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