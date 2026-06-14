Fieldview Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Fieldview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report) by 108.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,239 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in Duolingo were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUOL. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1,868.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 123.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,190,000 after buying an additional 48,451 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Duolingo by 28.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Duolingo by 142.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 26,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Duolingo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $197.61.

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Duolingo Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.04. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.89 and a twelve month high of $489.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $288.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 38.44%.The firm's revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $224,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,403.27. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $381,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 173,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,696,619.59. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,506 shares of company stock worth $1,073,864. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

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