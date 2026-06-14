Fieldview Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in InterDigital were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 835 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $416.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDCC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total value of $2,089,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,808.69. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 69,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,148,040. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,995 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $283.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.39. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.06 and a 52-week high of $412.60.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.InterDigital's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. InterDigital's payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

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InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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