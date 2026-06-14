Fieldview Capital Management LLC Sells 130,968 Shares of Macy's, Inc. $M

Fieldview Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,429 shares of the company's stock after selling 130,968 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Macy's worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy's during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy's by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy's by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy's by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Macy's Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of M opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Macy's, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $25.65.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.Macy's's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1915 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Macy's's payout ratio is 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on M shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Macy's from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Macy's from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $20.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Macy's

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy's news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,010 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $179,379.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 108,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,503.36. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Olivier Bron sold 7,228 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $129,525.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,590 shares in the company, valued at $386,892.80. This trade represents a 25.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 94,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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