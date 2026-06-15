Fieldview Capital Management LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,190 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 153,553 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flowserve by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,484 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Flowserve by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,848 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.70.

View Our Latest Report on Flowserve

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $78.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. Flowserve Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowserve news, Director Brian D. Savoy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,340. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report).

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