Fieldview Capital Management LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,852 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 338.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 210,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTAI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.88.

Read Our Latest Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTAI opened at $241.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $248.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.74. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $323.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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