Fieldview Capital Management LLC Takes $2.06 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,123 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,147,601 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,925,064,000 after buying an additional 1,713,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,681,792 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,725,611,000 after buying an additional 241,029 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,380,521 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,203,990,000 after buying an additional 433,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,425,861 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,006,519,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,357,953 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $816,043,000 after buying an additional 582,093 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on A

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE A opened at $129.76 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $160.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Further Reading

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