Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,354 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.29% of EMCOR Group worth $79,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,463,760,000 after acquiring an additional 798,975 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $409,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,702,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 48.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $572,351,000 after acquiring an additional 311,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,203,592,000 after buying an additional 244,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock worth $8,155,191. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $836.88.

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EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $817.00 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $455.14 and a one year high of $951.96. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $837.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $740.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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