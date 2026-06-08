Fiera Capital Corp Grows Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,894 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 50,266 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Curtiss-Wright worth $111,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,781,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 738.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,812,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 120,535 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $65,443,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $734.28 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $443.00 and a 1 year high of $760.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $719.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $658.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $746.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CW

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total transaction of $165,640.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,029.42. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.46, for a total value of $621,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,738,224.28. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,181 shares of company stock worth $4,204,919 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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