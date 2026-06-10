Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,562 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.05% of ITT worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its position in shares of ITT by 22,565.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,253 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,238 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $54,020,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of ITT by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,871 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITT

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,894.19. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $192.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.02 and a 52-week high of $225.26.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. ITT's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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