Fiera Capital Corp Has $25.43 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,335 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 120,721 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.30% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $25,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,724 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,719 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $48,110,000 after acquiring an additional 398,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,702 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 172,956 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "positive" rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $80.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.45%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.95%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

Further Reading

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