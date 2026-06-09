Fiera Capital Corp Has $43.84 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ - Free Report) TSE: CNQ by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,293,745 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 175,963 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $43,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 146,331,336 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,305,198 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $3,160,340,000 after purchasing an additional 818,809 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,745,981 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,446,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,621 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $710,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,308,539 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $484,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,746 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNQ opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ - Get Free Report) TSE: CNQ last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 17.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Canadian Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio is 54.03%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited NYSE: CNQ is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company's operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

See Also

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