Fiera Capital Corp Has $63.44 Million Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR - Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,086 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 208,563 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Procore Technologies worth $63,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 480 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 627 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $48.69 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Procore Technologies's revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,769 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $294,622.83. Following the sale, the director directly owned 990,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,609,501.81. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 56,122 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,865,589.32. Following the sale, the chairman owned 927,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,362,234.80. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,768 shares of company stock worth $9,683,136. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.56.

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Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

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