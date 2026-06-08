Fiera Capital Corp Has $76.84 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,326 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 256,430 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $76,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $398,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,381.08. This represents a 32.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 1,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $104,622.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 62,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,856,388. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 17,097 shares of company stock worth $2,224,171 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $135.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 968.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $155.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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