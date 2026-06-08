Fiera Capital Corp Increases Holdings in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,253,450 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 614,383 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.90% of JFrog worth $140,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $84.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.49 and a beta of 1.23. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $89.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The company had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about JFrog

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Insider Activity

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 43,056 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $3,726,066.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,751,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $411,178,194.32. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 22,854 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $1,977,785.16. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 728,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,056,851.76. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,363 shares of company stock valued at $48,658,874. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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