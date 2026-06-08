Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,213,733 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 349,688 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 1.5% of Fiera Capital Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $457,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 512 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 451.7% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 640 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $99.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.2%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $90.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.54. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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