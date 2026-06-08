Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,240 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 103,524 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $106,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $34,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,803,048 shares in the company, valued at $28,674,486,109.28. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock worth $314,941,943 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:ANET opened at $154.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.90. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.72.

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More Arista Networks News

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Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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