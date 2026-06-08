Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,850 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.30% of Hubbell worth $70,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hubbell by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,944 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $973,337,000 after acquiring an additional 78,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $608,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hubbell by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,931 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $450,075,000 after acquiring an additional 163,626 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hubbell by 30.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 736,469 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $316,521,000 after acquiring an additional 172,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Hubbell by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 551,620 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $244,980,000 after acquiring an additional 208,327 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hubbell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.25.

View Our Latest Report on HUBB

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $476.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $380.86 and a one year high of $565.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Further Reading

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