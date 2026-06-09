Fiera Capital Corp Invests $18.39 Million in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 768,510 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $18,390,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.23% of uniQure at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in uniQure by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,027 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ QURE opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.98. uniQure N.V. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In related news, insider Walid Abi-Saab sold 45,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,127,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,251,905.14. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 2,645 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $79,376.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $613,374.39. This trade represents a 11.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised uniQure from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on uniQure from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on QURE

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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