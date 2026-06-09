Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 16,916 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $28,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $463.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $292.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $306.94 and its 200 day moving average is $347.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.10 and a 52-week high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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