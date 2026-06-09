Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 36,979 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,896 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,979 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in Snowflake were worth $32,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 162,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.70, for a total transaction of $42,963,058.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,730.20. This represents a 81.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,250. The trade was a 91.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,586,821 shares of company stock valued at $358,786,179. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $240.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $284.99. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.01.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Snowflake from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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