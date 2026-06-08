Fiera Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,380 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Tyler Technologies worth $65,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company's stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621 shares of the technology company's stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.14, for a total value of $567,003.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,849,743.72. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $312.62 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.71 and a 52-week high of $621.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

See Also

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