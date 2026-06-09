Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,369 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.14% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,517 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $44,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $47,502,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 595.2% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,954,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $306.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50-day moving average is $343.50 and its 200 day moving average is $290.76. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.08 and a 1 year high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Advanced Energy Industries's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,950.40. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,363,180.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,020,349.83. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock worth $2,102,796 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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