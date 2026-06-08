Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 183,771 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Insmed worth $172,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 42.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 404.9% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth $38,000.

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Insmed Stock Performance

INSM opened at $94.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.79. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $212.75. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $130.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.81 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 130.11%. Insmed's quarterly revenue was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $14,497,317.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,584,130.30. The trade was a 45.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 2,404 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $245,857.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,016.14. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,482 shares of company stock valued at $24,438,193. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Insmed

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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