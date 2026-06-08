Fiera Capital Corp Sells 187,171 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,458,245 shares of the company's stock after selling 187,171 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Fiera Capital Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.10% of Johnson & Johnson worth $508,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $232.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $149.04 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.98 and a 200 day moving average of $226.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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