Fiera Capital Corp Sells 27,220 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,465 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 27,220 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.16% of Veeva Systems worth $57,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $332,412,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,241,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,351,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $706,078,000 after purchasing an additional 574,164 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,231 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,596,522,000 after purchasing an additional 457,806 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,296.92. This trade represents a 18.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $172.96 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.05 and a 52 week high of $310.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $882.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $857.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Veeva Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $296.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Further Reading

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