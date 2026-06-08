Fiera Capital Corp Trims Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX - Free Report) TSE: DSG by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,213 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,604,880 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.59% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $120,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,652 shares of the technology company's stock worth $316,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,683,790 shares of the technology company's stock worth $158,507,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,464,165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $137,968,000 after buying an additional 567,386 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,193,869 shares of the technology company's stock worth $104,655,000 after buying an additional 192,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,166,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $103,308,000 after buying an additional 203,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company's stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $75.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.64. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $193.57 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 23.35%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised The Descartes Systems Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSGX

Key The Descartes Systems Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Descartes Systems Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Descartes reported fiscal Q1 2027 earnings of $0.55 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 and improving from $0.41 a year ago, which supports the stock after the earnings release. Article Title

Descartes reported fiscal Q1 2027 earnings of $0.55 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 and improving from $0.41 a year ago, which supports the stock after the earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its price target on Descartes to $118 from $116 and kept an outperformer rating, signaling continued optimism from analysts. Article Title

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its price target on Descartes to $118 from $116 and kept an outperformer rating, signaling continued optimism from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on Descartes and maintained a $96 price target, reinforcing the view that the shares still have upside from current levels. Article Title

Loop Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on Descartes and maintained a $96 price target, reinforcing the view that the shares still have upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with one report citing an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” indicating sentiment is generally favorable but not a major new catalyst. Article Title

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with one report citing an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” indicating sentiment is generally favorable but not a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James lowered its price target to $108 from $118, which may temper enthusiasm even though it still rates the stock outperform. Article Title

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc NASDAQ: DSGX is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes' modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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