Fifth Lane Capital LP Acquires 1,750 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Fifth Lane Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fifth Lane Capital LP's holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 215,970 shares of company stock valued at $71,104,945 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s quarterly results were very strong, with revenue up 48% to a record $22.2 billion, semiconductor revenue up 79%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143% to $10.8 billion, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings, suggesting demand remains robust. Article Title

Broadcom’s quarterly results were very strong, with revenue up 48% to a record $22.2 billion, semiconductor revenue up 79%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143% to $10.8 billion, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings, suggesting demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators argue the recent drop could be a buying opportunity, saying Broadcom remains a core infrastructure winner in AI and that Wall Street’s long-term outlook is still constructive. Article Title

Several analysts and commentators argue the recent drop could be a buying opportunity, saying Broadcom remains a core infrastructure winner in AI and that Wall Street’s long-term outlook is still constructive. Positive Sentiment: Fresh coverage highlighted Broadcom as one of the stocks with catalysts heading into the second half of the year, and some analysts have raised earnings forecasts and price targets despite the selloff. Article Title

Fresh coverage highlighted Broadcom as one of the stocks with catalysts heading into the second half of the year, and some analysts have raised earnings forecasts and price targets despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Broadcom’s earnings were “not good” and suggested tech stocks are harder to trust as leadership names, reflecting a more cautious market mood around the stock. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Broadcom’s earnings were “not good” and suggested tech stocks are harder to trust as leadership names, reflecting a more cautious market mood around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom also announced cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities, a routine balance-sheet move that is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Article Title

Broadcom also announced cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities, a routine balance-sheet move that is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says the stock is being punished because investors are nitpicking Broadcom’s AI outlook and pricing the shares as if growth must keep accelerating without any hiccups. Article Title

Market commentary says the stock is being punished because investors are nitpicking Broadcom’s AI outlook and pricing the shares as if growth must keep accelerating without any hiccups. Negative Sentiment: One note warned that Broadcom told investors to expect gross profit margins to continue falling, reinforcing concerns that profitability may soften even as revenue grows. Article Title

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $382.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $404.26 and a 200-day moving average of $363.22. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $244.17 and a one year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $515.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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