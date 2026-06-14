Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BE. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock worth $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $239,683,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,679,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock worth $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BE. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $3,088,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,502,176.85. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock opened at $260.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $322.83. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,206.80 and a beta of 3.73. The company's 50-day moving average price is $246.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.19.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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