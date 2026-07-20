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Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 102,668 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Mosaic logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Mosaic by 432.4% in the first quarter, adding 102,668 shares to bring its total holdings to 126,414 shares worth about $3.22 million.
  • Mosaic’s stock was up 0.1% to $22.15, with a 12-month range of $19.80 to $37.53. Institutional investors now own 77.54% of the company.
  • The company recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.05 per share, missing estimates, even though revenue came in at $3.0 billion and rose 14.4% year over year. Analysts currently have an average Hold rating with a $27.11 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 432.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,414 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 102,668 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 169.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company's stock.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Mosaic from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mosaic from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Mosaic from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.11.

Get Our Latest Report on MOS

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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