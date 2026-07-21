Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 145,313 Shares of Hecla Mining Company $HL

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report) by 4,543.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,511 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 145,313 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,485,817 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $417,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,706 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,118,397 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $120,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,855 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,052,346 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $102,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620,647 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $319,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,715,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $244,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hecla Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $36.50 to $26.75 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of HL stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 17.41%.The business had revenue of $411.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Hecla Mining's payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

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