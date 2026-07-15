Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 164,967 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 178.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,244 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 164,967 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.74. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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