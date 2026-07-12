Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 167,835 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,207 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 167,835 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.09% of Amgen worth $162,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 29.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amgen Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.39. 1,632,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,015. The company has a market cap of $196.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.77 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $340.00 to $333.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $355.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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